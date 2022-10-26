Gatti is “upset” at the penalty awarded to Benfica

Federico Gatti has reacted to Juventus’ defeat at the hands of Benfica and believes the host shouldn’t have been awarded a penalty kick for the handball by Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian touched the ball in the penalty box, but it wasn’t deliberate, yet the referee was sure it was a spot-kick, a harsh decision that infuriated the winger.

Joao Mario converted it to give Benfica the lead again after Juventus had pegged them back.

That incident seemed to set the game’s tone and the hosts scored two more goals against the Bianconeri.

Juve will eventually lose 4-3 after a late rallying was not enough to help them to win the game.

After it, the Bianconeri defender said via Football Italia:

“We are upset because we had scored the equaliser and then, in my opinion, they were given an absurd penalty kick.

“[Juan] Cuadrado was standing still, of course, games change with these incidents. We reacted well, now we must focus on Lecce and then PSG because we want to go to Europa League at all costs.”

That spot-kick may have been harsh, but that is not a good enough reason for Juventus to lose that game.

The incident occurred early in the fixture, and Juve had more time to get back in the game and overturn the result.

Instead, they capitulated and allowed Benfica to run riot before making a late effort to get a result from the fixture.