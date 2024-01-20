Federico Gatti has expressed gratitude to Max Allegri for the manager’s support as he evolves into a key player for Juventus.

Gatti, who joined the Bianconeri from Frosinone, initially faced challenges as an unknown player, especially after Juventus hijacked his transfer to Torino. Upon joining the club, he recognised a substantial gap in quality between Juventus and his previous team.

Initially struggling for playing time, Gatti dedicated considerable effort to learning and improving during training sessions. His patience and determination have now paid off, as he has become a regular for the team and earned the chances he is getting.

As one of Juventus’s most important players, Gatti appreciates Allegri’s trust in him, even during times when he makes mistakes.

The defender said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb?

“He gave me a lot. Starting with continuity, which is fundamental for growth. If someone makes a mistake and is put out, he will never grow. If you play, you gain confidence. Being at Juve is something else: you have a thousand pressures inside and outside the club. At the beginning I played very little, I needed a natural period of adaptation to a reality unknown to me, but I never had doubts about myself: I become stronger in criticism, I insist on making people believe again”.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has worked very hard to get into the team and he has deserved all the chances he is getting now.

Juve will sign more defenders, and he must challenge himself to work hard and play ahead of them in the team.