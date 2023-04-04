Gatti relishing his Juventus experience: “I waited for my moment”

Following a rocky start to his first campaign in Serie A, Federico Gatti is beginning to adjust to life at a top club. In recent weeks, the defender has stormed his way back to the starting lineup and is proving to be worthy of the opportunity.

In the absence of Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci, the former Frosinone man took advantage of the situation and is making a strong claim for a regular starting spot.

It was only a few years ago when the 24-year-old was still playing in the lower leagues while having to support himself with a day job. But thanks to his renowned hard work, he earned the opportunity to don the prestigious black and white jersey.

In a new interview, Gatti opened up on his journey at Juventus, admitting his early struggles, while crediting his teammates for their continuous support.

“It’s true that in the lower divisions there are strong players, but that alone is not enough,” he told La Stampa are reported by ilBianconero.

“You must believe in yourself and have something extra inside, in addition to luck. I don’t deny that I was in the right place at the right time, with people who believed in me.

“I’ve lived through difficult moments and I know that others will come, but I waited for my moment and played my cards, receiving great help from my teammates who have always supported me.”