Federico Gatti has revealed that Juventus always aimed to finish last night at the top of the Serie A table after their 2-1 victory against Monza.

Gatti emerged as the hero of the night after scoring the game-winning goal in the dying seconds.

The Bianconeri had suffered defeats in both league games against Monza last season, and it appeared that the boys from Brianza would secure another point when they equalised Adrien Rabiot’s opening goal late in the game.

However, Gatti restored Juve’s lead just before the final whistle, propelling the Old Lady to the top of the Serie A table.

Juve has been one of the top sides in Italian football over the last few weeks, and the Bianconeri were aware before the game that a victory would elevate them to the summit of the standings.

Gatti mentioned that reaching the top of the table was their goal, and they ultimately achieved it.

The defender said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A crazy emotion to score such an important goal. Before the match we said to ourselves that we wanted to be first. We are sorry for the goal conceded, then we made up for it and they are 3 points that weigh a lot. We play to be first. They are one tough team, we scored 0 points last year and tonight is a fundamental victory.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been in superb form and was our hero once again. However, all our players in that game were in good shape and did all they could to win the match.