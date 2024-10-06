Juventus stand-in captain Federico Gatti insists his team cannot offer any excuses for dropping points at home against Cagliari.

The Bianconeri shared the spoils for the fourth time this season, and the third at home. Despite taking an early lead through a Dusan Vlahovic spot-kick, they failed to put the match to bed.

So with Juve missing inviting chances to double their lead, the Isolani snatched a draw thanks to a late penalty kick from Razvan Marin.

For his part, Gatti feels these two squandered points could return to haunt the Old Lady at some stage during the campaign.

“There are no excuses for the result,” said the 26-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“These are home games that must be won, we threw away two points that could return to haunt us in the long run.”

Gatti is also disappointed to see the clean sheet record come to an abrupt end, while admitting that Gleison Bremer will be sorely missed as he recovers from a devastating ACL injury.

“Bremer will be missing because he is one of the best defenders in the world. It’s a major loss, so we all have to give more for him, for the team, for the club and the fans.

“You can’t draw a game like that, but this result must help us mature.”.

“I’m sorry for the unbeaten run, but even more for the result as well as for Francisco’s expulsion. He’s a very important player for us and we can’t fall into these mistakes. We must all improve.”

Gatti will remain at Continassa during the international break as he didn’t receive a call-up from Italy this time around.