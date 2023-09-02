Federico Gatti has faced challenges in securing playing time at Juventus this season, as Max Allegri has favoured a back-three consisting of Gleison Bremer, Danilo, and Alex Sandro. The Brazilian trio has performed well, and the club has shown faith in their abilities, which has limited Gatti’s opportunities in the starting lineup.

Gatti, an Italian international, had been gaining momentum towards the end of the previous season and seemed to be on the verge of cementing his place in the starting XI. However, Allegri’s preference in this campaign has been to keep him on the bench.

A recent report from Il Bianconero suggests that Gatti may have a chance to return to the starting lineup in the next game. This possibility arises from Sandro’s struggles against Bologna’s attack, which may prompt Allegri to make some changes to the team, including the potential inclusion of Gatti in the starting XI. Juventus fans will be eager to see if Gatti can seize this opportunity to regain his place in the first team.

Juve FC Says

Gatti deserves to get some minutes and Sandro may have missed his chance to stay in the team because it was painful for us to have dropped points against Bologna.

Gatti is one of the finest and fast-learning members of the squad and we back him to perform well if he gets his chance. He also knows the competition for a place is serious, so he has to be at his best to keep the position.