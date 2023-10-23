Rafael Leao posed a significant threat to Juventus and the Bianconeri understood the necessity of neutralising his influence in their clash against the Rossoneri yesterday.

The match was a crucial one for both clubs, and Juventus did a commendable job in securing a 1-0 victory.

A pivotal battle in the game unfolded between Federico Gatti and Leao, with the Juventus defender effectively containing the marauding attacker. Throughout the match, Leao encountered frustration due to some robust challenges from Gatti, who clearly demonstrated his preparedness for the contest.

José Altafini, a former Milan and Juve player, believes that the Azzurri defender warranted more than one caution and was eventually shown a yellow card.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Gatti made 5 fouls in a row on Leao and was never booked, only at the last one. It is not possible that a player can destroy an opponent’s initiative with so many fouls”.

Juve FC Says

Gatti did a good job against Milan and deserves a lot of credit for how he performed in that match.

Leao would be worried about the defender the next time we meet and opponents will also have some fear in them before facing Gatti.