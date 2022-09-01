Gatti thanks his Juventus teammates after realizing his “dream”

Despite the humble beginnings of his playing career, Federico Gatti’s prowess was eventually noticed. In 2022, the defender signed for Juventus and also made his debut with the Italian national team.

The Bianconeri beat stern competition from the likes of Torino and Napoli to sign the 24-year-old last January. He remained on loan at Frosinone for the rest of the previous campaign before joining Max Allegri’s ranks this summer.

On Wednesday, the manager decided to hand the centre back his official Juventus debut against Spezia, which also happened to be his first appearance in Serie A.

The Italian made the opportunity count by producing a solid display alongside Gleison Bremer, helping Juventus achieve a clean sheet.

After the match, Gatti tried to describe his great emotions, while explaining that he had just realized a childhood dream.

The Azzurri international also thanked some of his teammates at the back who are helping him adjust to life in Turin.

“The emotions are so many and indescribable. The debut in Serie A is every kid’s dream and today, I realized mine,” said the defender in his post-match interview to Sky Sport via Calciomercato.

“I’m very happy, but it must be only the beginning. I try to give my best in every game when I am called upon, that’s my primary task.

“I have to thank the group, as they made me feel a part of them from the very first day while giving me so much confidence.

“From Bremer, Bonucci and Danilo, I try to take the best from these great champions to improve myself.

“Our understanding will improve with every match, but I’m happy to have made my debut.”