Last night, Tuttosport held the annual Golden Boy Award ceremony in Turin.

While Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham routed the competition to win the main accolade, Juventus defender Federico Gatti was also among the awards recipients.

The 25-year-old earned the Gaetano Scirea Fair Play Award, a prize named after the legendary Juventus captain who tragically passed away in a road accident at the age of 36.

After collecting the award, Gatti began by addressing Friday’s night crazy finale which saw him clinch a last-gasp winner in Monza.

“I felt an enormous emotion, but the important thing is to be back home with the three points,” said the former Frosinone defender while on stage via Calciomercato.

“In the standings, we remain on Inter’s heel. They are very strong but It’s not just them. Milan, Napoli and Roma also have solid squads.

“It’s still early, it will be a very tough championship, but we’re in the mix too. The trust has always been there, then the results help us gain awareness. We have to keep our feet on the ground, there are still many goals to achieve.”

Gatti also expressed his gratitude toward Juventus and his coach Max Allegri who placed his trust in him.

“Juve has given me a lot, I will always be grateful to this club. I also have to thank Mister Allegri. Feeling the coach’s trust is very important for us players.

“Are we the favorites against Napoli? No, it will be an even match. They are the reigning champions and have a very strong team.

“In attack, Osimhen and Kvara are very dangerous, then they also have Zielinski and Di Lorenzo. It will be a good match, but a hard one.”