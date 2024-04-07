Juventus started the game eager to continue their fine form from their 2-0 win against Lazio in their last match.

Within six minutes, they had the ball in the back of the net, but Weston McKennie’s strike was ruled out for offside.

That was a message to Fiorentina that it would not be an easy night as Juve kept peppering their goal.

Six minutes later, the ball was in the back of the net again for Juventus, but the goal was similarly disallowed for offside.

Bremer then rose highest to head the ball towards the goal, but it hit the post for the unlucky hosts. This time, Federico Gatti was on hand to turn in the rebound.

Juve finally had a goal and kept pushing for the second before halftime, and they thought they had it when Dusan Vlahovic tapped in a fine headed assist from McKennie.

However, replays showed the American was marginally offside, and Juve had a third goal of the half disallowed.

Cristiano Biraghi then came close to equalising with a stunner for La Viola, but his shot lacked accuracy and it went wide as we approached halftime.

Juventus kept threatening at the restart and could have scored a second as Milenkovic deflected a Filip Kostic cross agonisingly close to scoring an own goal.

Max Allegri then switched things around, replacing Kostic with Samuel Iling-Junior and Federico Chiesa with Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz nearly got in on the act immediately, but Michael Kayode defended well against the youngster.

Despite making changes, both teams kept looking for the next goal, but neither could get close enough to finding it twenty minutes after the break.

Nico Gonzalez had been a problem for Juventus in this half and tested Wojciech Szczesny with a stunning curling shot, but the Polish goalie pushed it onto the bar and out. It was an excellent save for the Juve number one.

Fiorentina began to take the game to Juve as they sensed they could earn a point against the hosts. In another fine move from La Viola, Lucas Beltran’s shot was heading into the Juventus net, but his fellow substitute M’Bala Nzola shockingly blocked it to save Juve.

La Viola then had three corners in quick succession as Juventus struggled to hold onto their lead, but the Bianconeri defended well.

Despite more late trouble from Fiorentina, Juve held on to win back-to-back games and give the fans something to cheer.