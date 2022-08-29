Gatti tipped to make his Juventus debut against Spezia

Federico Gatti is one of Juventus’ summer arrivals even though the Bianconeri signed him from Frosinone in January.

The defender was arguably the best in Serie B at the time, and they saw off competition from Torino to add him to their squad.

He has never played in Serie A, so this transfer remains a gamble that could work out.

Roberto Mancini selected him for the Italian national team in the summer, and he had his debut against England.

The 24-year-old did well in a physical battle against Tammy Abraham in the game.

He was with Juve in preseason as he hoped to replace the departed Giorgio Chiellini.

However, he has been the last of Juve’s current four centre-backs and has not kicked a ball for the club yet.

But that could change when Juventus hosts Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is now being considered for his first Juventus start in that game.

The report claims Max Allegri could partner him with Bremer in his defence against the Serie A side.

Gatti knew it would not be easy for him to break into the Juventus first team when he moved to the club.

However, keeping him in Turin means he is an important part of the team, and he will get his chances as the season goes on.

If he starts against Spezia, he would want to do well and give Allegri a reason to keep using him.