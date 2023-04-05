Gatti Top, Bremer Flop: Italian media hand ratings for Juventus-Inter

While the clash ended in a heated brawl, the third Derby d’Italia of the season didn’t live up to the expectations in terms of the quality on the pitch.

In what was a largely cagey affair, Juventus took a late lead through Juan Cuadrado, but a last-minute penalty kick gifted the Nerazzurri an equalizer.

Therefore, Gleison Bremer’s extended arm cost the Bianconeri what would have been a precious advantage in the Coppa Italia semi-final doubleheader.

Hence, the major Italian news outlets identified the Brazilian as the ultimate flop, with some handing him below-par grades, even though he had been solid for 90+ minutes.

On the other hand, Federico Gatti received the highest grades in general amongst Juventus players. The Italian defender was impeccable at the back, making several vital interceptions.

Moreover, Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic received mediocre notes following an underwhelming outing.

So here are all the player ratings for the Derby d’Italia as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

Perin 6,5

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 5

Danilo 6

Cuadrado 5

Fagioli 6.5 (Miretti 6).

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Di Maria 5.5 (Chiesa 5.5).

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5)

Allegri 6

Corriere dello Sport

Perin 6,5

Gatti 6

Bremer 5

Danilo 6.5

Cuadrado 5

Fagioli 5.5 (Miretti 6).

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5

Di Maria 5 (Chiesa 6).

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5)

Allegri 6

Gazzetta dello Sport

Perin 6,5

Gatti 7

Bremer 5.5

Danilo 6.5

Cuadrado 6

Fagioli 6 (Miretti 6).

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 5

Di Maria 5.5 (Chiesa 5.5).

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5.5)

Allegri 6

Calciomercato.com

Perin 6.5

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 4.5

Danilo 5.5

Cuadrado 6.5

Fagioli 6 (Miretti 6).

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 5.5

Di Maria 5 (Chiesa 5.5).

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 6)

Allegri 6

ilBiancoNero.com

Perin 6.5

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 4

Danilo 5.5

Cuadrado 6.5

Fagioli 5.5 (Miretti 6).

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5.5

Di Maria 5.5 (Chiesa 5.5).

Vlahovic 5 (Milik 5)

Allegri 6