Gatti’s father reveals how Chiellini greeted the new Juventus defender

Since the start of the campaign, Federico Gatti proved to be one of the true revelations of Serie B.

The 23-year-old attracted the interest of several top-tier clubs before sealing a switch to Juventus on the final day of the January transfer market.

The young defender will remain on loan at Frosinone for the rest of the season before joining Max Allegri’s squad next summer.

But prior to his arrival at the J-medical center, the Italian was expected to land on the other side of Turin. That’s because he was being heavily linked with a switch to Torino.

Apparently, even his own family was caught off guard by the late change in destination, as told by the player’s father.

“In recent months we knew that Juve was interested in my son, then there was the overtaking of Toro,” said Ludovico Gatti in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“It seemed all done. (Torino manager) Ivan Juric had already called Federico to explain what project he had in mind for him.

“We don’t know what happened. Juventus suddenly appeared and on the next day he was at the J-Medical and then signed the contract. We experienced unimaginable emotions.”

Gatti has been described by some as the “New Chiellini”, and the Juventus captain appeared to be aware of the notion.

The player’s father reveals how his son was greeted with open arms by the legendary defender.

“He saw Bonucci and Chiellini. There was a little conversation with Giorgio who, as soon as he saw him, said ‘Here is my heir!’ Federico started laughing, they exchanged a few words and then, once the day at Continassa was over, he returned to Frosinone.” said Ludovico.

The proud father also tells how his son had to work day jobs to support himself while training in the evening, because he refused to give up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer.