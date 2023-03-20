Gattuso defends the referee in Inter Milan and Juventus game

Gennaro Gattuso has defended the officials in Juventus’ game against Inter Milan and says we must learn to respect their decision.

The black and whites won the match by a solitary strike from Filip Kostic, but it was a controversial goal with a lot of spotlight on the buildup.

It seems Adrien Rabiot had handled the ball, which would effectively rule out the strike, according to the rule book.

However, VAR could not spot a clear and obvious error and the goal was allowed to stand.

The former Valencia manager insists no matter how many times we watch the replay, it remains hard to tell if it was handball or not.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The referees told us that if the arm is raised, a foul is taken, if the arm is in the correct position there is no foul. We must trust those who are at the Var and those who must take a stand. If you see it 100 times you don’t understand if it’s a hand foul or not. Whoever decided made this decision. But as long as there is no trust in those who referee, there will always be these controversies”.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that everyone is focused on this part of the game and trying very hard to discredit our players for a win they worked hard for.

However, we do not expect that to change anything and we urge them to stay focused and try to win their next game.