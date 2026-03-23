Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso only had words of praise when discussing Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli, but his tone changed when Federico Chiesa was brought up.

On Monday, the national team began their training camp ahead of the World Cup playoffs. The Azzurri will host Northern Ireland in Bergamo in the semi-finals on Thursday. If they managed to beat the Green and White Army, they will set a meeting against the winner of Bosnia and Wales in next Tuesday’s final.

Needless to say, Gattuso is facing immeasurable pressure, as an entire nation is dreading a third straight failure in the qualifiers.

Gennaro Gattuso has been impressed with Manuel Locatelli

The Milan legend has selected the players he deemed worthy of the occasion, and this includes three Juventus players: Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Gatti, and captain Locatelli.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been enjoying a solid campaign, but is now coming off a devastating experience, as his tame spot-kick against Sassuolo cost the Bianconeri two precious points in the Champions League race.

Nevertheless, Gattuso jumped to the defence of his former Milan pupil, who has been on a steady rise, while praising Luciano Spalletti for overseeing his development.

“Locatelli is doing very well, both individually and with Juventus,” said the Calabrian in his press conference on Monday (via TuttoJuve).

“Spalletti is doing a fantastic job. Locatelli has improved; he’s playing with great physical and technical qualities. The penalty miss happens.

“Even great players miss them. But I’m happy, he’s a player who has rediscovered himself and has a lot of confidence. He’s definitely someone who can give us a big hand.”

Gattuso revealed why Federico Chiesa left Italy camp

On the other hand, Gattuso has been less impressed with Chiesa, who was granted leave only a few hours after showing up at Coverciano due to a physical condition.

The 48-year-old was asked why the winger was sent back to Liverpool, whereas other players dealing with physical injuries were kept with the national team.

The once-battling midfielder explained that he takes these matters case-by-case, hinting that Chiesa isn’t as mentally tough as other players.