“Gave us back our enthusiasm” Marco Landucci identifies turning point for Juventus against Roma

Juventus’ Assistant Manager, Marco Landucci claims the moment Manuel Locatelli scored to make Juventus’ match against AS Roma 3-2, they had their enthusiasm back.

The Bianconeri trailed their host 3-1 after the Giallorossi scored two quick goals in the second half.

Juve looked dead and almost gone, with Roma continuing to press for more.

However, Locatelli scored from a fine cross by the substitute, Alvaro Morata, to make the game 3-2.

That gave Juve the confidence that they can get something from the fixture and they scored two more goals.

Landucci, who was on the touchline for the suspended Max Allegri, said via Football Italia:

“When you win everything is much more amazing. Locatelli’s goal gave us back our enthusiasm and we managed to turn it around.

“Happy with De Sciglio’s goal, we showed character. Approaches are of little use, you have to show it on the pitch. Today I lost 5-6 years of my life, if it always ends like this it’s amusing.”

Juve FC Says

The win has helped Juve close the gap between the team and the top four after dropping points against Napoli in the previous fixture.

Roma is one of the contenders for the top four and beating them is a huge statement.

The Bianconeri’s next match would be against Inter Milan in the Super Cup and fans will hope they beat the Nerazzurri to earn the first Italian trophy of the season.