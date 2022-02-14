Gazidis says Juventus’ domination of Serie A was “not healthy for a league.”

AC Milan director, Ivan Gazidis has discussed the dominance of Juventus in the last decade of Italian football and says it was not good for Serie A.

Juve won nine straight league titles before missing out on a tenth consecutive crown last season.

The Bianconeri were dethroned by Inter Milan, but they remain a force in the competition.

Inter and their city rivals, Milan, are stronger than they have been in a very long time.

Juventus’ dominance of the league coincided with when they just built their new stadium in 2011.

Inter and Milan are working to get a new home in time for the 2026-27 season. While discussing the new stadium, Gazidis said via Football Italia:

“It’s transformational, actually, for Italian football because we’ve had a decade which has been dominated by Juventus in their new stadium. That’s not healthy for a league that needs to grow its global appeal.”

Juve FC Says

No club can dominate a competition if they are not the best in it.

Juve won several Scudetto titles because we were simply the best club in the country.

The last season was much tougher for us because other clubs were better and we lost the title.

With Dusan Vlahovic moving to the Allianz Stadium, we can dominate the competition again from next season.