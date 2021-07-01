Gazzetta chooses Ronaldo amongst Euro 2020 Best XI

Despite crashing out of the tournament’s round of 16 at the hands of Belgium, Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal Euro 2020 campaign hasn’t been a complete failure.

The Portuguese scored five goals in this edition – albeit three from the spot – becoming the competition’s all-time top goal-scorer with 14 strikes.

Moreover, CR7 equaled the record set by Iran legend Ali Daei as the best scorer in international football with 109 goals. Thus, the Juventus man only needs one more goal for Portugal in order to set a new record.

Therefore, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), has recognized Ronaldo as one of the Best XI players in the tournament – at least until now.

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer was chosen in goal – with his decisive shootouts save on Kylian Mbappé surely playing an important part in the choice.

Another two Serie A names were picked in defense – Milan’s Simon Kjaer who’s been a rock at the back for Denmark, and the ever-impressive Leonardo Spinazzola.

The midfield is composed from Italy’s regista, Jorginho, alongside Spain captain Sergio Busquets, former Juventus star Paul Pogba and Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

Alongside Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling has been chosen in attack, as his heroics in the last two matches – especially against Germany – allowed England to reach the quarter finals.

With the tournament reaching its final stages, it remains to be seen who will be the ultimate stars of Euro 2020.