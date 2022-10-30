Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship.

The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by the camera while directing the middle finger towards the Bianconeri’s upper management, while the Juventus patron was hurling back insults.

Yet, the former Juventus captain and manager is being repeatedly linked with a return to Turin. His contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires at the end of the season, and his future in North London remains up in the air.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus will attempt to persuade Conte by signing two of his desired transfer targets.

The first would be Alessandro Bastoni, the young Italian defender who enjoyed a major leap under the tutelage of the current Spurs boss.

The second star is none other than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Old Lady has already been on the trail of the Lazio midfielder for quite some time.

Despite what the source may suggest, this reported plan remains easier said than done, especially when it comes to signing Bastoni from the Bianconeri’s arch rivals Inter.

The 23-year-old has a contract with the Nerazzurri until 2024, and one would imagine that the management would rather see him leave as a free agent rather than selling to Juventus regardless of the figure.