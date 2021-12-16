Gazzetta identifies the defender who could replace Rugani at Juventus

Last season Daniele Rugani left Juventus in search for more playing time.

The defender initially joined Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, but returned to Italy after just six months marred by injury problems.

His next stop was Cagliari, where he helped the Sardinians in avoiding relegation to Serie B.

But at the end of the day, the 27-year-old returned to square one, and is currently a part of Max Allegri’s squad.

But very little changed for Rugani following his return to Turin. The center back is at the bottom of the pecking order in defense behind Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

The former Empoli man only made one league appearance thus far this season, and three in the Champions League.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Rugani is considering moving away from Juventus once again in January.

This would leave the Bianconeri short of options at the back, and the source believes that the management would attempt to replace him with Federico Gatti.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Serie B side Frosinone, and earned the attention of several top-tier clubs with his impressive performances.

The report claims that Juventus would be able to snatch the young man’s services despite competition from Atalanta.

Gatti featured in 15 Serie B matches so far this season, contributing in a single goal and an assist.