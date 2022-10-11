For many years now, Juventus have been obsessed with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The midfielder has been growing from strength to strength since arriving at Lazio in 2015.

At the age of 28, the Serbian is arguably at the peak of his powers, yet Biancocelesti patron Claudio Lotito has been resisting all offers.

But unless he convinces his star of signing a new contract, the president will probably have to accept an offer sooner or later to avoid losing his prized asset once his current deal expires in 2024.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are still keeping close tabs on the situation, and are willing to launch an onslaught in January.

The source claims that Lotito had given his word for the player’s agent Mateja Kezman, promising to sell if a suitor meets the asking price.

The report expects the Bianconeri to initially launch a bid worth 50 million euros. However, they would have to raise the offer for at least 60 millions plus add-ons in order to seal the deal.

Milinkovic-Savic is currently enjoying another spectacular campaign under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.

He has thus far scored three league goals and provided his teammates with seven assists. Hence, the Serbian has directly contributed in ten goals in just nine Serie A appearances – that’s more than what the Juventus midfielders have produced combined.