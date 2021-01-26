Gazzetta: Juve’s new striker to arrive in the next 48 hours

Perhaps unconvinced by the available options, Juventus have been binding their time this January, slowly looking around to find the right profile for their fourth striker.

However, with the market set to shut its doors by the end of the month, the Italian champions must now accelerate if they’re hoping to add a new name to their attacking department before the end of the month.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato.it, the Bianconeri are hoping to finalize a transfer for their next striker in the upcoming 48 hours.

The player that is expected to make his landing in Turin is of course Gianluca Scamacca, as the Italian striker has been linked with a move to the Old Lady for several weeks now.

The report adds that the negotiation between Juve and Sassuolo – who own the player’s contract – are ongoing, and the price seems to be set at 22 million euros.

Nonetheless, the two clubs are yet to agree on the formula of the transfer. Whilst Fabio Paratici would like to sign the 22-year-old on an initial loan deal which includes an option to buy, the Neroverdi patrons want to include an obligation to buy.

Scamacca is currently on loan at Genoa, but has recently lost his starting place in favor of Mattia Destro and Eldor Shomurodov.

On the other hand, the track that leads to Olivier Giroud hasn’t been completely closed yet. The source believes that the French veteran will evaluate his position after the sacking of Chelsea’s head coach Frank Lampard, with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel expected to take charge in West London.

While Scamacca is apparently the favorite to sign for Juventus this month, the 2018 World Cup winner remains an outside bet.