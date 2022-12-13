Gazzetta names a host candidates for top managerial positions at Juventus

Amidst all the turmoil surrounding the club since the resignation of Andrea Agnelli’s board of directors on November 28, fans and observers alike have been speculating the names of the directors who will in charge at Juventus, and la Gazzetta dello Sport has provided us with a host of candidates for various roles.

While the pink newspaper expects manager Max Allegri and sporting director Federico Cherubini to remain until the end of the season, their future remains uncertain.

For Cherubini, he could leave the club in case of a revolution or on the contrary earn a promotion if the hierarchy opts for a reshuffle.

But in all cases, Juve will need a new sporting director, and Giovanni Manna represents the internal solution following his impressive work with the Next Gen squad.

However, the club could seek a brighter name in the form of Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli who continues to deliver the goods in the southern city.

The report claims that Juventus could pair Giuntoli with Giuseppe Marotta who’s return remain unlikely but apparently not impossible.

Alternatively, the club could decide to raid Sassuolo by snatching their CEO Giovanni Carnevali alongside the club’s sporting director Giovanni Rossi. The latter would be a familiar option for Juventus having served the club during the early years of Andrea Agnelli’s reign.

Finally, Alessandro Del Piero’s return is still on the table, while Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane remain the usual suspects if Allegri walks away from Turin.