Despite the club’s financial and legal woes, Juventus will be looking to bolster their ranks in the summer, but are unlikely to snap up household names.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews, the Bianconeri want to build a young squad. Hence, they have identified four exiting Serie A players as possible targets.

The first name mentioned is Davide Frattesi who has been on the Old Lady’s radar for quite some time. The 23-year-old rose to fame as an impressive box-to-box midfielder at Sassuolo. He has recently become a member of the Italian national team.

Then we have Monza wingback Carlos Augusto. The Brazilian is 24 and has already caught the eye in his maiden Serie A campaign with his explosive displays on the left flank.

Finally, the last two profiles both ply their trade at Lecce. The southerners have cemented themselves as one of the main underdogs of the Serie A campaign. Marco Baroni’s squad features a host of talented players, including the midfield duo of Joan Gonzalez and Morten Hjolmand.

The Spaniard is only 21 and a youth product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, while the 23-year-old Dane is a deep-lying playmaker who has already earned the captain’s armband.