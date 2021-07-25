Gazzetta reveals Juve’s first option in case Ronaldo leaves

Although he’s expected to join the club’s pre-season on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain – at least according to some observers.

The Portuguese legend has only one year left on his contract, and some said that he’s looking for a change following the Bianconeri’s disappointing Champions League campaigns in the last three seasons.

Nonetheless, the superstar’s wages (31 million euros net) are extremely hard to be matched, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

However, if the 36-year-old somehow seals a transfer that takes him away from Turin, the Old Lady reportedly has a clear replacement in mind.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Gabriel Jesus would be Juve’s primary option if Ronaldo were to leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian has been at Manchester City since 2014, but has struggled for playing time under Pep Guardiola recently – with the latter opting to deploy a false nine rather a true target man

Moreover, the Cityzens are currently chasing Harry Kane who’s in turn looking to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

If the England captain were to land at the Etihad Stadium, then the former Palmeiras man will drop further in the pecking order.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo’s exit remains an unlikely prospect at the moment. Paris Saint Germain are considered to be his last viable resort, and unless Kylian Mbappé leaves for Real Madrid (another unlikely scenario for now), the Portuguese’s services won’t be needed at the Parc Des Princes.