Gazzetta reveals the men who will be a part of Allegri’s technical staff

Following his return to Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has been busy planning for the next campaign alongside the club’s directors.

One of the most important elements for every manager is his supporting staff, as the members of the technical team could prove to be the difference between success and failure.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max is planning to bring back some of the old faces who were a part of his team during his first stint at Turin between 2014 and 2019.

Allegri’s first assistant is expected to be Marco Landucci – a former goalkeeper born in 1964, who has been working side by side with the tactician since their time together at Cagliari.

On the other hand, the tactical aspects will be handled by Aldo Dolcetti, who grew up in the youth academy of the Old Lady, before returning years later as a coach. His relationship with Allegri dates back to their time at Pisa in 1988/1989 as teammates.

The other technical collaborator will be Maurizio Trombetta, who the manager has inherited from the staff of his mentor, Giovanni Galeone. He was also one of Allegri’s coaches during his playing days, and has his full trust.

Moreover, Simone Folletti – who was hired by Max during his tenure at Spal – should take the role of the athletic trainer.

The former Milan manager will find Claudio Filippi as the head of the goalkeeper’s department – which is almost an independent sector at Continassa.

Finally, club legend Andrea Barzagli – who worked briefly as a part of Maurizio Sarri’s staff – is expected to return as technical collaborator, reuniting the old BBC trio (with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci).