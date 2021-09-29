Gazzetta reveals the price of young Serie B striker wanted by Juventus

It’s not often that a Serie B player manages to earn the attention of the biggest clubs in Italy, but this is the case of the young Lorenzo Lucca.

The 21-year-old striker moved from Palermo to Pisa during the summer transfer market, and has been enjoying a thrilling start to his new adventure.

In his first six appearances in Serie B, the Italian found the back of the net on five occasions, while also providing an assist.

Moreover, he stands at 2,01 meters, and would be considered as a nightmare for any defender who marks him, especially in air duels.

Juventus have been one of the clubs mentioned amongst Lucca’s suitors, with Inter and Milan also believed to be in the chase.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Pisa will be hoping to pounce on the big boys’ interest in their young striker, slapping a price tag worth 10 million euros on his back.

The player was purchased for just over 2 millions earlier this summer, so the Serie B side is gunning for a major profit on their investment.

Juventus were considered to be the favorites for his signature thanks to the presence of Claudio Chiellini (twin brother to Giorgio) who currently acts as a club director at Pisa.