Gazzetta reveals the two players that Juventus have decided to sell

After a turbulent campaign, Juventus are expected to ring some changes within their squad. Reforms have already been made in several departments, including the technical staff and the management.

Andrea Pirlo and his staff have left the club after guiding the Old Lady towards a Coppa Italia trophy and a dramatic fourth place finish, and Massimiliano Allegri has sensationally returned to the club following two years on the shelf.

Moreover, sporting director Fabio Paratici has also parted ways with the club after eleven years of service, leaving his post for Federico Cherubini.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus have decided to put Aaron Ramsey and Merih Demiral on the transfer list.

Both players arrived to Turin in 2019, and have thus far failed to cement themselves as pillars for the club.

The midfielder is one of the highest earners in the squad, but his form on the pitch fails to justify his big wages, with the Welshman’s best days seem to be well-behind him.

As for the defender, his first season at the club was plagued by a serious injury, but he found himself mostly on the bench during his second year.

The Turkey international had been down in Andrea Pirlo’s pecking order – behind Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci – and his situation isn’t expected to improve under Allegri’s watch.

Therefore, a divorce could be the best solution for all parties involved.

Demiral is expected to start for his national team against Italy in the opening fixture of Euro 2020 on Friday night.