Gazzetta reveals what keeps every Juventus player busy off the pitch

When it comes to Juventus players, we all know their playing positions, their strengths and their weaknesses on a football pitch. But what about their lives outside of the grass pitch?

La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals what keeps every Bianconeri star busy outside of his football career, and some of the players’ interests might surprise you.

Let’s start from our number one. Wojciech Szczesny has a great passion for interior design, and he’s even considering a future career path in this domain.

Giorgio Chiellini already has a master degree in Business Administration, and has already launched his own business with his former teammate, Claudio Marchisio, called the “Mate” project, a communication agency based in Milan and Turin.

For his part, Leonardo Bonucci opened his own restaurant in Turin called “Léve”, and he also has a passion for fishing. Danilo splits his time between improving his Italian by reading books and doing Yoga excercises.

Alex Sandro spends hours watching Netflix documentaries, while Juan Cuadrado devotes a large part of his time for social activities.

Federico Chiesa enjoys Hip-Hop and Reggaeton music, but also likes to read books to learn more about the universe. On the other hand, Paulo Dybala prefers to play video games, and enjoys eating sushi.

Manuel Locatelli and Matthijs de Ligt dedicate much of their time for their lucky girlfriends, while Daniele Rugani has been busy with parenting since the birth his child, Tommaso.

Alvaro Morata is another dedicated family man, while Mattia Perin had recently discovered his passion for wine – with Andrea Barzagli’s brand being one of the goalkeeper’s favorites.