Gazzetta suggests Haaland would have struggled in Vlahovic shoes at Juventus

During his time at Fiorentina, fans and observers alike had compared Dusan Vlahovic to Erling Haaland. After all, the similarities were plain to see, with both being young physically-strong strikers with a devastating left foot.

But sadly for the Serbian, he hasn’t been able to keep track of his Norwegian colleague who’s bagging goals almost at will in his first campaign at Manchester City.

On the other hand, the Juventus forward has been plagued by injuries during the first part of the season, and he’s currently struggling to find the back of the net.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), even Haaland would find difficulties if he swaps places with Vlahovic.

The source believes that the main issue lies in Juventus and the club’s style of play which is preventing the striker from flourishing.

“If the Norwegian had ended up at Juventus and the Serbian at Man City, today we wouldn’t be wondering about Dusan’s crisis,” reads the analysis of the pink newspaper.

“Maybe we would have been asking ourselves why Erling shoots so little on goal in the black and white shirt.”

Now surely the manager’s tactics and the lack of opportunities are taking their toll on Vlahovic’s form, but exempting the player from all liability would be an inaccurate verdict.

So while Max Allegri has to find the right recipe that allows the Serbian to rediscover his Fiorentina form, the 23-year-old also has to improve several aspects of his game in order to fulfill his initial promise.