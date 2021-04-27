Gazzetta: Tudor exiled by Pirlo and his managerial staff

Juventus fans who are old enough to remember Igor Tudor can testify that the former defender has very little in common with Andrea Pirlo.

The latter is renown for being one of the greatest artists of the beautiful game, whilst the former’s playing style is anything but pretty.

Therefore, some observers were surprised when the Croatian was appointed as an assistant for the younger Italian during his first managerial gig.

However, others noted that such contrast should work in the benefit of the team, as Pirlo would need a rigid presence by his side.

But according to the latest reports, this partnership hasn’t been working out too well.

La Gazzetta dello Sports (via ilBianconero) claims that the former Udinese coach is only acting as Pirlo’s assistant in name.

In reality, Tudor has been put aside due to the lack of harmony between him and the maestro.

Pirlo’s most trusted collaborators have actually been Baronio and Gagliardi, whilst the Croatian has very different ideas which oppose the “modern” team notion adopted by the technical staff.

Tudor played for Juventus between 1998 and 2007, making 110 league appearances and scoring 15 goals in the process.

Whilst his managerial career had its ups and downs, he accepted to join Pirlo’s staff after being sacked by Udinese last season, and having a short spell with Hajduk Split in his native country.