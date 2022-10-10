Gazzetta warns Allegri: The management’s patience isn’t infinite

With every fresh disappointment, the voices asking Juventus to wield the axe over Max Allegri’s second tenure are growing louder and louder.
Yet, the club’s top officials have thus far resisted the fans’ pressure, as they continue to publicly back the under-fire tactician.
On Saturday, the Bianconeri failed to put up a real fight at the San Siro as they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Milan.
Obviously, an away loss against the defending champions would never prove to be the final nail in the coffin. However, the Livorno native is now walking on thin ice.
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management’s patience isn’t infinite.
Although he’s been protected by a lucrative long-term contract, Juventus will eventually take drastic measures if the club’s situation doesn’t improve in the coming weeks.
The source believes that the Bianconeri can’t afford to miss out on Champions League football next term. So either Allegri succeeds in turning the tide as soon as possible, or a new manager will take his stead come November.
As the report explains, the lengthy World Cup break would prove to be a perfect opportunity for a new coach to settle in at the club.
2 Comments
I don`t know: Kroenke+Glazers+Agnelli the same thingmakes sense now, although the latter two make football decisions now with arsenal playing and Ten Hag seemingly getting his team slowly together with a GENUINE rebuild. top4 and humiliation in europe seems ok for Agnelli as he thinks people will still buy shirts and go to the stadium the same. and if we do, welcome to the new reality some are allowing, to just consume never question. #AllegriOut #DontLetBulliesWin
You really are delusional.
A) Kroenke + Glazers – they’ve been in football purely for business-related purposes, hence why United are going nowhere for the past 8 years and Arsenal’s tickets have been the most expensive over the last 20+ years.
B) The fact that Arteta managed to get his boys at the top of EPL for the time being is purely because he makes the most out of his players, not because the management deemed it “now we’ll make football decisions”
C) Juventus has always been a toy for the Elkann’s with Agnelli being the latest at the helm with the effort to have his own business without the meddling of his cousins.
It’s a known fact that they do not have the best relationship, business and family-wise.
Another fact is, Agnelli tried to go all in a couple years ago with the Ronaldo transfer and that hurt the club in the long run, which is evident by this season.
Now, we’re trying to get back to winning ways after only 2 poor seasons (we’ve had longer poor runs in the past), and we’ll definitely bounce back.
The biggest problem right now is the Fanbase, including your ignorance and negativity, and especially the Ultras and their constant sabotaging maneuvers.
You’re not the one in charge to say who should get sacked.
It’s not easy saying 9mil is nothing for a club of Juve’s statue when it’s not your money on the line.