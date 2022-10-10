Gazzetta warns Allegri: The management’s patience isn’t infinite

With every fresh disappointment, the voices asking Juventus to wield the axe over Max Allegri’s second tenure are growing louder and louder.

Yet, the club’s top officials have thus far resisted the fans’ pressure, as they continue to publicly back the under-fire tactician.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri failed to put up a real fight at the San Siro as they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Milan.

Obviously, an away loss against the defending champions would never prove to be the final nail in the coffin. However, the Livorno native is now walking on thin ice.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management’s patience isn’t infinite.

Although he’s been protected by a lucrative long-term contract, Juventus will eventually take drastic measures if the club’s situation doesn’t improve in the coming weeks.

The source believes that the Bianconeri can’t afford to miss out on Champions League football next term. So either Allegri succeeds in turning the tide as soon as possible, or a new manager will take his stead come November.

As the report explains, the lengthy World Cup break would prove to be a perfect opportunity for a new coach to settle in at the club.