Last week, Federico Bernardeschi was spotted in Turin during the Derby d’Italia clash between Juventus and Inter.

The 29-year-old then visited his former Bianconeri teammates at Continassa before leaving town.

The Euro 2020 winner insisted that he merely dropped by to greet his old comrades and coaching staff.

Yet, circulating reports in the Italian press suggest otherwise.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the possible return of Bernardeschi remains on the cards for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their squad in January. In addition to adding a new midfielder to the ranks, they could sign someone capable of playing on the wings.

The Italian spent five seasons at the Allianz Stadium before joining Toronto FC on a free transfer in July 2022.

The former Fiorentina man is tied to a contract with the MLS side until December 2026. But as the pink newspaper claims, Toronto would be open to a dry loan in January.

Thus, Bernardeschi would be able to spend the second half of the campaign at Juventus before rejoining the Canadian club in June.

Juve FC say

At this stage, Bernardeschi’s return is unlikely to delight Juventus supporters. After all, the winger never truly fulfilled the initial promise showcased in Florence after joining the club in 2017.

Nevertheless, the club directors will likely struggle to put their hands on a more exciting name in January, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

So perhaps Bernardeschi’s versatility could come in handy for Allegri until the end of the season.

But by June, the management ought to think about the future rather than the past, starting by giving Matías Soulé a proper chance.