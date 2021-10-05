GdS: Juventus and Dybala finally reach agreement for new contract

After months of negotiations, Juventus fans can now look forward to hearing some good news in the next days, as Paulo Dybala is all set to extend his stay in Turin.

The Argentine’s contract is set to expire by the end of the campaign, but both parties were eager to continue their collaboration and have been working on a contract renewal for quite some time now.

La Joya’s agent (Jorge Antun) has been in Turin since the summer, but the latest reports believe that he left Italy after reaching a deal with the club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, the only thing left missing at this point is the player’s signature.

Apparently, Dybala and Juventus have agreed to extend their deal until 2025, with the striker earning 8 million euros per season as net wages, plus two millions as bonuses.

The player and his entourage were perhaps hoping for larger figures, but the Bianconeri’s current financial difficulties prevented them from offering better terms.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the 28-year-old’s base pay could go up to 9 millions instead of 8 if he reaches certain targets in the next two seasons.

Dybala has been plying his trade at the Allianz Stadium since making the switch from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

He remains one of the most beloved players by the Old Lady’s supporters, and has become the club’s vice-captain following the return of Max Allegri last summer.