This winter, Juventus could add a new right-back to the fold in order to ease some of the pressure off Juan Cuadrado’s shoulders.

Following the breakdown of his rapport with Jose Mourinho, Roma wingback Rick Karsdorp has been on the transfer market, sounding the alarm bells in Turin.

The 27-year-old joined the Italian capital club in 2017 and has a contract until 2025, but his time at the Stadio Olimpico is set to end in an unceremonious manner.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus and Roma could ponder an exchange deal involving Karsdorp and Mattia De Sciglio.

For his part, the Italian fullback saw little playing time this season due to an injury, and hasn’t always been a regular starter at Juventus.

The 30-year-old signed for the Old Lady in 2017 following a long spell at Milan. He renewed his contract until 2025 earlier this year.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the two clubs conduct a swap deal involving fullbacks. In 2019, Luca Pellegrini joined the Bianconeri while Leonardo Spinazzola went in the opposite direction.

Juve FC say

Although we have some reservations regarding Karsdorp’s conduct record, he’s three years younger than De Sciglio and arguably a more explosive option at this stage of his career.

On the other hand, the Italian is more versatile since he can cover both flanks and knows the club inside out.