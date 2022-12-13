GdS: Juventus are still indebted to Cristinano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes

Despite leaving Juventus more than a year ago, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo still has some unresolved issues with the club.

As we all know by now, the Bianconeri are in the middle of a storm due to alleged financial irregularities related to the capital gains and salary maneuvers.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus still owes Ronaldo up to 19 million euros in unpaid wages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the the source explains, the management at the time deferred a portion of the players’ salaries to upcoming financial years, while promising to pay regardless of whether the players stay at the club or leave.

The report claims that the Portuguese has a copy of the document which reveals the amount. The original copy was supposed to be deposited in the club’s balance sheet for the 2020/21 season, but investigators reportedly found it in the office of a Juventus lawyer.

The source believes that the player’s legal team is now studying all possibilities before launching an onslaught to retrieve the amount.

Moreover, Juventus are also indebted to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, according to the same report.

In an email sent by the club’s sporting director Federico Cherubini last October, an amount of 6.7 million euros is mentioned, probably in relation to unpaid commissions.