Although the club’s future remains uncertain, Juventus are adamant about bolstering their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer session.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are looking to rejuvenate and Italanize their squad by signing two young Azzurri stars.

The first name on the list remains Davide Frattesi who has cemented himself as one of the most exciting box-to-box midfielders in Serie A with his impressive performances at Sassuolo.

Many observers and fans regard the 23-year-old as the natural heir to Claudio Marchisio.

Moreover, Juventus are still keeping tabs on Nicolò Zaniolo who has recently made the switch from Roma to Galatasaray following a troublesome period in the Italian capital.

While the attacking midfielder had moved to Istanbul for 22 million euros plus bonuses, the source notes that his contract includes a buyout clause worth 35 million. This figure will also decrease with every transfer session.

Juve FC say

The Bianconeri’s project is beginning to take shape with several youngsters having already joined the senior squad, teaming up with more experienced profiles. So it seems that the management intends to maintain this mix.

Ironically for Zaniolo, it appears that his Turkish transfer might have made him closer to Turin, as the Romans weren’t thrilled with the idea of selling their young star to a direct rival.

But first, the Italian must make a strong showing at Galatasaray and put behind his woes from the earlier part of the season.