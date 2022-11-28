Due to injury crisis and a lack of alternatives, Juan Cuadrado had to play almost non-stop throughout the first part at the campaign.

For a 34-year-old playing in a physically demanding role on the right flank, this certainly isn’t an easy feat.

In the end, the extra shifts took their toll on the Colombian’s physical condition and it showed in his declining performances.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are ought to sign a new right-back who can rotate with Cuadrado during the second part of the season, and perhaps replace him once his contract expires in June.

The first path leads towards Rick Karsdorp who should leave Roma sooner rather than later following the breakdown of his rapport with Jose Mourinho. However, some reports claim that the club is working on reconciliating the two men.

The second option is Denmark international Joakim Maehle who has recently climbed the ranks on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist. But Juventus will have to convince Atalanta of parting ways with their versatile wingback.

Finally, recalling Andrea Cambiaso from his loan spell at Bologna represents plan C for the Old Lady. The Italian is primarily a left-back, but can also operate on the right flank if needed.