Following the ground-shattering administrative shakeup that ensued on November 28, Juventus director Federico Cherubini was one of the club’s few top officials who remains in place.

Nonetheless, the 51-year-old is still expected to vacate his post all the same, most probably at the end of the season. Hence, the hierarchy is currently searching for a capable replacement who’s able to snatch top talent on the market.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have identified Frederic Massara as the right profile for the role.

The 54-year-old served for eight years at Roma (between 2011 and 2019). He currently acts as Paolo Maldini’s trusted right-hand man at Milan. While the legendary number three is often credited for the Rossoneri’s revival, Ricky has undoubtedly played a large role as well.

Moreover, the source believes that Max Allegri has been acting as an advocate for Massara. The tactician is hoping to maintain his role in the dugout and would be thrilled to work alongside his longtime friend.

The sporting director is a Turin native who had actually started his playing career in the youth academy of Torino.

Nonetheless, Milan will definitely have a say on the matter, and they surely wouldn’t fancy losing the services of their sporting director in favor of one of their main rivals. Massara’s contract with the Diavolo runs until 2024.