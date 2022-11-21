On Thursday, Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign when they take on Serbia at Lusail Stadium.

Juventus fans will surely be invested in the action, with five of their players potentially taking the field. Of course we’re talking about Brazil’s defensive trio, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro and Danilo, as well as the Serbian duo of Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic.

However, a Monday morning report claims that the Bianconeri directors will set their sights on another profile.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will be monitoring young Serbia defender Strahinja Pavlovic who should start against Brazil.

The 21-year-old initially rose to the scene as a teenager at Partizan. In 2020, he signed for Monaco, but his time in the French principality was slightly underwhelming.

Nonetheless, his summer switch to Red Bull Salzburg reignited his career, as he’s once again attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

As the source explains, Juventus will be looking to add a left-footed centre-back to the fold. Alex Sandro is currently occupying the role, but for obvious reasons, the Brazilian is only a short-term fix.

The report adds that the Bianconeri will only be able to sign Pavlovic in the summer due to his non-EU status.

However, he must first impress in his interesting duel against Neymar and his prestigious company.