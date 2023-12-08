With the January transfer session fast approaching, Juventus could be preparing one or two moves to bolster their ranks, especially in the middle of the park.

Max Allegri is having to cope with a shortage of options in midfield due to the suspensions of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba. Therefore, the coach would certainly appreciate the arrival of a newcomer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners remains an enticing idea for Juventus.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a well-rounded midfielder capable of interpreting various roles.

The source notes that La Dea had refused an offer from Napoli worth 48 million euros for the player’s services last summer.

While the Bianconeri realize how difficult it would be to prise the Dutchman away from Bergamo in January, they might still try their luck.

But despite the recent capital increase, Juventus cannot afford to splash 45 million or so in the middle of the season.

Therefore, the Old Lady would have to make some sacrifices to raise money for this operation.

In this regard, the report offers the names of three youngsters who have a market.

The first is Matias Soulé who is thriving while on loan at Frosinone. The Argentine has suitors in the likes of Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and Juventus would be willing to sell for a figure between 20 and 25 million, as the source tells it.

The second name on the list is Samuel Iling-Junior who’s starving for playing time this season. The Englishman could make his return to the Premier League if Juventus were to receive a bid worth 15 million.

The final youngster on the list is Kenan Yildiz, even if the teenager is less likely to leave than the first two candidates. The Bianconeri won’t discuss any bids that fall below 30 million euros.