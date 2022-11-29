GdS: Nedved could still have a place in Juventus future

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 12 hours of so, you had probably heard that the entire Juventus board of directors has resigned on Monday evening.

The shocking news means that club president Andrea Agnelli and the other nine members of the board have all vacated their posts – except for CEO Maurizio Arrivabene who remains as a caretaker until the appointment of a new board in January.

Moreover, the club’s owning company Exor has announced Gianluca Ferrero as new club president, while Maurizio Scanavino acting as general director.

But despite presenting his official resignation along with the rest of the board, former vice-president Pavel Nedved could still have a place at Juventus in the future.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Czech legend could resume office following the elections at the upcoming meeting of the general assembly in January 18.

Although he remains beloved by the supporters thanks to his status as club legend, Nedved’s work in the office has been chastised by a section of fans and observers, especially in recent years.

But truth to be told, none of us truly knows the exact nature of the vice-president’s work, and how much power he actually wields within the club.

In any case, having a sporting figure amongst a host of financial and accounting experts is needed to preserve a certain balance.