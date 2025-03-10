After suffering his worst defeat since taking charge of Juventus, Thiago Motta might be walking on thin ice, as the Italian media is already discussing the identity of his replacement.

Despite their cup woes, the Bianconeri were hoping to salvage their campaign with a solid late run in Serie A.

But after winning five on the trot, they suffered a devastating defeat to Atalanta in front of their stunned supporters at the Allianz Stadium. La Dea managed to put four past the hollow Bianconeri, and it could have been worse if it wasn’t for a few Michele Di Gregorio miracles.

Hence, it’s safe to say that Motta’s position at Continassa is no longer as solid as it used to be. Even though the club directors have often reiterated how the 42-year-old has been chosen for a long-term project, some of the team’s recent showings have been unaccaptable, especially following the large sums splashed in the summer.

Historically speaking, Juventus seldom sack managers in the middle of the campaign (unless they go full berserk and grab journalists by the throat). However, the management will certainly have to assess the situation at the end of the season and decide whether they want to hand Motta another chance or bring in a new profile.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, three renowned names could be on the shortlist, beginning with Motta’s mentor, Gian Piero Gasperini, who outwitted his pupil in every aspect on Sunday night.

The Atalanta boss has been in Bergamo since 2016, but has recently suggested this could be the right time for a change. Nevertheless, it should be noted that this isn’t the first time a separation was suggested, only for the two parties to prolong their collaboration.

The pink newspaper then mentions Antonio Conte, the former Juventus captain and manager who’s currently at the helm of Napoli. However, it’s difficult to see the Lecce native being granted safe passage to Turin, especially following a largely successful campaign for the Partenopei.

Finally, the source suggests Roberto De Zerbi who found success at Sassuolo and Brighton in the past, and is currently managing Olympique Marseille.