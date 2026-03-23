Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is seeking reinforcement in the next summer transfer campaign, but the management will first have to offload some of their own.

While the likes of Weston McKennie, Pierre Kalulu, and Lloyd Kelly have been showing noticeable improvement since the arrival of the Certaldo native in late October, others have fallen under the radar, mostly due to their unconvincing performances.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) identifies the eight players that the manager considers surplus to requirements, and could thus make way for new arrivals next summer.

Juventus summer are all on the transfer list

As expected, the list begins with the misfiring attacking duo of Jonathan David and Lois Openda. Both strikers arrived last summer, but neither managed to convince.

The Bianconeri aren’t too worried about the Canadian, whom they had signed as a free agent, as he still has admirers around Europe.

However, offloading the Belgian without registering a capital loss might be a daunting task for the hierarchy, given that his purchase will cost the club €44 million.

Edon Zhegrova is another summer signing who has yet to prove his worth in Turin. The Kosovar also appears to be on his way out.

Luciano Spalletti ready to part ways with eight Juventus players

After losing his starting berth to Mattia Perin, Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is apparently on the transfer list. The management is already searching the market for a replacement.

Teun Koopmeiners and Fabio Miretti are still part of the rotation, but neither is considered a favourite of Spalletti. Therefore, the club directors will be seeking upgrades on the midfield duo, even though selling the Dutchman remains difficult due to his relatively high book value.

Finally, Juventus have opted against renewing the contract of Filip Kostic, who has been a benchwarmer under Spalletti, while Vasilije Adzic will be loaned out to gain some experience.