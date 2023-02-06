In recent seasons, a plethora of young midfielders have been rising through the ranks at Juventus. While this is certainly a blessing for the club, integrating them all into the first team at once is an impossible mission.

So while Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli remained in Turin, subsequently becoming regular features in Max Allegri’s court, fellow youngsters Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia joined Monza on dry loans.

Reminiscently to Juve’s home duo, the two loaned-out midfielders have been on an impressive form for Raffaele Palladino’s eye-catching side.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Rovella and Ranocchia should find space in Continassa next season, or at the very least one of the two.

The source adds that the management is looking to sell Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria (currently on loan at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively) on a permanent basis next summer.

With Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes both expected to leave Juventus for different reasons, there should be more space for our young contingent to thrive.

Perhaps the management will eventually snatch the services of a more experienced player, but we should also resort to at least one young midfielder, granting him the chance to follow the footsteps of Miretti and Fagioli.

If it comes to choosing between the Monza duo, it has to be said that Rovella should get the nod, although Ranocchia is no slouch either.