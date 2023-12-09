This could potentially be Samuel Iling-Junior’s final season with Juventus, as he struggles to secure regular playing time with the Bianconeri.

Despite being one of the standout players promoted from the youth team, Iling-Junior has faced limited opportunities on the left wing due to the emergence of Andrea Cambiaso in the current campaign. Juventus has performed well even in his absence, making it challenging for him to argue for a spot in the starting lineup.

Recognising the need for more playing time, Iling-Junior is considering a move away, and various clubs, including those in the Premier League like Tottenham, have expressed interest in signing him. However, a recent report on Calciomercato suggests that Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 is also keen on securing his services.

The report indicates that Gennaro Gattuso, the manager of Marseille, is interested in adding Iling-Junior to his squad. While Juventus is open to a sale, any potential transfer must align with their terms, and a January move is likely to take the form of a loan.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior deserves more game time than he is getting now and we certainly need to do something about it.

The youngster will start at other clubs and if we want to protect his value, we need to send him out on loan to get game time.