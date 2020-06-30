Genoa 1-3 Juventus Player Ratings

Juventus put in a decent display, dominating Genoa with an exceptional array of goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa.

Juventus Player Ratings

Tek: Not really tested in the opening half, such was Juve’s dominance for 40 minutes. Much the same in the second half. 6.0/10

Juan Cuadrado: Much better at getting forward while also pretty tidy in his defensive duties in the opening ’45. Played in a decent deep cross for Rabiot that should have been converted before getting an assist for the Juve opener. Really poor work for the Genoa goal when he simply had to do better. Despite the mistake, his overall play was really decent and despite his crosses being wayward, his kept getting up into the Genoa half. 6.5/10



Leonardo Bonucci Important interception when Genoa did finally start pressing but picking up the yellow card was poor on his part. 6.5/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Didn’t seem too pressured in the opening half and once again showed how much of a presence he can be at corners in the opposition half Didn’t get much of a chance on the Genoa consolation goal but his reaction said everything. A titan. 7.0/10

Danilo: A mixed bag – some really decent runs, but he wasted the chances when he got into the final third, including skying a great chance when he was in on goal. A game to forget. 5.5/10

Midfield

Adrien Rabiot: Looked a little out of sorts to begin with but grew into the game and had a decent headed effort that was saved by Perin. Definitely improved on his last showing. 6.5/10

Miralem Pjanic: A little more in form with some tidy passes but nothing to penetrate the stubborn Genoa defence. Got an assist on Ronaldo’s goal and his set-piece delivery was sound. 6.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: Pushed forward early on and seemed at the heart of Juve’s passing game in the opposition half – Made a great recovery to win the ball back but the attack led to nothing. More of the same in the second half, smart, tidy, efficient work. A real gem of a player. 7.0/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Looked bright and full of invention with three decent chances to score in the first half alone. Much better in the second and took his goal with a remarkable finish from some distance. 7.5/10

Federico Bernardeschi: Better than the last match and forced a decent stop from Perin and his overall movement was better, despite no end product. 6.0/10

Paulo Dybala: Some good link up play and a great ball to Ronaldo that should have given Juve the lead. Started the second half much brighter and carved open the Genoa defence to give Juve the lead with a wonderful solo effort. 7.5/10

Substitutes:

Douglas Costa: Added some extra pace and directness to Juve’s attack and finally got a goal of his own with a ridiculous finish. Another excellent super-sub appearance. 7.0/10

Aaron Ramsey: Came on to give the midfield some more legs and helped steady things, easing the pressure help see out the win. 6.0/10

Gonzalo Higuain: Pressured the Genoa defence and forced a half-save from Perin, late in the game. 6.0/10

Blaise Matuidi: N/A

Marco Oliveri: N/A