Marco Ottolini has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next sporting director of Juventus, with the path now cleared for his potential appointment. The club has been in a period of gradual restructuring, making significant adjustments to both its playing staff and administrative hierarchy. This strategic overhaul reflects Juventus’s continued ambition to strengthen its foundation and maintain its position among Europe’s elite football institutions.

At the executive level, Juventus has been expected for some time to appoint a new sporting director following the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli. The search for a suitable replacement has been thorough, as the club remains committed to securing individuals of the highest calibre for its most important roles. With a reputation for diligence and foresight, the Bianconeri are intent on finding a figure who can shape the club’s sporting future and ensure continuity in its long-term planning.

Ottolini’s Rise and Reputation

Among the candidates evaluated, Marco Ottolini has stood out for his impressive achievements during his tenure as Genoa’s sporting director. His time at the Ligurian club was marked by strategic leadership and sound operational management, qualities that have not gone unnoticed by Juventus. Ottolini’s contribution was instrumental in Genoa’s promotion to Serie A, as well as in implementing a coherent sporting project designed to secure the club’s sustainability and competitiveness.

With Genoa having now released Ottolini from his contract, Juventus is in a strong position to formalise his appointment. His release marks the conclusion of a successful chapter at Genoa and opens the door to what could be a significant step forward in his career. Juventus’s interest in Ottolini underlines their intent to build a management team capable of supporting Luciano Spalletti’s vision and guiding the club through the next phase of its development.

Genoa’s Official Statement

Confirming his departure, Tuttojuve reported the club’s official statement: “Genoa CFC announces the termination of the employment relationship with Sporting Director Marco Ottolini. Since taking office, Ottolini has contributed to the club’s promotion to the top flight, playing a central role in developing operational plans aimed at achieving the objectives set for the 2023/24 and 2024/2025 seasons. The company thanks Marco Ottolini for his commitment and dedication.”

This statement highlights Ottolini’s professionalism and impact during his time at Genoa. His organisational skills and forward-thinking approach have earned him widespread respect within Italian football. Should Juventus proceed with his appointment, Ottolini’s blend of experience, vision, and proven success at Genoa could provide the Bianconeri with exactly the kind of leadership they need to reinforce their sporting ambitions.