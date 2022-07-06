Genoa remains hopeful that Radu Dragusin will join them as a part of Juventus’ operation to sign Andrea Cambiaso.

The Griffin has accepted the Bianconeri player-plus-cash offer from the left-back, but Dragusin is not convinced about being used as a sweetener in the deal.

The young Romanian spent the last season on loan at Sampdoria and Salernitana, and he wants to remain in Serie A.

Genoa’s relegation from the top flight makes him uninterested in the move, but both clubs are pushing and trying to convince him that the transfer makes sense.

The Serie B club is hopeful he would eventually agree to join them, and Il Secolo XIX, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims they have already booked him down for a medical.

As soon as he gives the green light to the deal, he would undergo his examinations and complete his move to the club.

Juve FC Says

Considering that several top European clubs wanted to add him to their squad before he signed his latest Juventus deal, Dragusin will be disappointed that he is being shipped out of the Allianz Stadium to Serie B.

He is highly-rated, but his spells out on loan last season suggest he still has a lot of development to do.

At Genoa, he will get the games to make him become better, but we cannot force him to accept the offer.