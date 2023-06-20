Genoa CEO responds to Juventus interest in Matturro

Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez has reacted to reports linking FIFA U20 World Cup star Alan Matturro with a move to Juventus and other clubs.

The youngster helped Uruguay to win the youth championship in Argentina and his fine performance in the competition made several clubs show an interest in his signature.

He is yet to become a regular at Genoa, but with the performances he delivered in Argentina, it is only a matter of time before that happens.

Juve has been targeting young players in the last few seasons as Max Allegri trusts more talents from the club’s Next Gen team.

Matturro has a big future ahead of him and it would be a dream for him to play for a top team like Juve.

However, Genoa has no interest in selling him this summer. Blazquez confirms this via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Matturro stays with us, he’s a great talent and he’s hungry for success. We obviously talk constantly with Juventus, like with all the other clubs”

Juve FC Says

Matturro was in superb form at the U20 World Cup. However, if he moves this summer, the youngster will not get regular game time at Juve.

We need to allow him to become a regular at Genoa before adding him to our squad.